Funeral procession moves to Qom, Iran

The caskets of Iran’s President and fellow passengers who died on the crashed helicopter are now being transferred from north-western city of Tabriz to northern city of Qom, which is considered the second most sacred city in Iran after Mashhad.

Another procession is planned to begin at 16:30 local time (13:00 GMT), crossing two holy sites in the city – Jamkaran Mosque and Fatima Masoumeh Shrine.

Outside of its religious significance, the city is also where the late Iranian leader studied at the Islamic Seminary of Qom, where he learnt the Islamic Jurisprudence.

State media are reporting that the bodies will be carried around the shrine.

The bodies will then be taken to the capital, Tehran, where there is a ceremony planned at 20:00 local time (16:00 GMT) today at the Grand Mosalla mosque of Tehran.

Supreme Leader Khamenei is expected to lead congregational prayers for Raisi in the capital tomorrow, while the burial will be held in the north-eastern city of Mashhad, in the shrine of the eighth Shia Imam on Thursday.