Armenian, Qatari security officials discuss regional issues

On a working visit Doha, Qatar, Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan met with the Deputy Secretary General of the National Security Council of Qatar, Hamad Khamis Al-Kubaisi.
The parties discussed the prospects for the development of Armenia-Qatar relations, as well as possible ways of cooperation in economic, security and regional issues.
The interlocutors also touched upon the regional security situation.
