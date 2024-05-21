Armenian, Qatari security officials discuss regional issues

PoliticsTop

On a working visit Doha, Qatar, Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan met with the Deputy Secretary General of the National Security Council of Qatar, Hamad Khamis Al-Kubaisi.

The parties discussed the prospects for the development of Armenia-Qatar relations, as well as possible ways of cooperation in economic, security and regional issues.

The interlocutors also touched upon the regional security situation.

