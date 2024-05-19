Raisi attended dam openings on Azerbaijan border before helicopter accident

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi was heading to the north-eastern city of Tabriz after returning from an Iran-Azerbaijan border area when the incident occurred.

Raisi had been visiting the Iran-Azerbaijan border, where he opened the Qiz Qalasi and Khodaafarin dams with his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

A helicopter in a convoy carrying Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian was involved in an accident. The helicopter – one of three travelling in a convoy – made a “hard landing” after it got into difficulties in heavy fog in the north of the country.

Iran’s Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi says “various rescue teams” are still searching for the helicopter.

Speaking to Iranian state television, Vahidi said that it will take “time to get to the location” of the crash site because of the “bad weather conditions and fog in the area.”

“Things are under control and rescue teams are doing their work. We hope it will be done as soon as possible,” he adds.