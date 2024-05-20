Catholicos of All Armenians offers condolences to Iran’s Supreme leader

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, sent a letter of condolence to Iran’s Supreme Leader Seyyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei in connection with the tragic death of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and accompanying officials as a result of a helicopter crash.



On behalf of the Supreme Religious Council and the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin Congregation, His Holiness expressed his grief to the bereaved families of the victims and the people of Iran, asking that the God support to Islamic Republic of Iran in overcoming the difficult trial.