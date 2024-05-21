One dead, more than 30 injured as London-Singapore flight hit by turbulence

One passenger has been killed and more than 30 others others injured on a Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore hit by severe turbulence, the BBC reports.

The Singapore-bound Boeing 777-300ER was diverted to Bangkok and landed at 15:45 local time (08:00 GMT).

The aircraft was carrying a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew, the airline said in a statement.

“Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased,” it said.

The Boeing 777 plane left the UK on Monday evening at 22:17 local time. However, flight SQ321 reportedly experienced severe turbulence while entering airspace in the region, which is currently experiencing extreme tropical thunderstorms.

The plane was diverted to the Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok where it made an emergency landing shortly before 4pm local time. It had been scheduled to land at the Singapore Changi Airport at 6:10 pm local time.