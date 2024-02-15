Medieval rock-hewn tomb discovered in Armenia’s Ohanavan

A medieval rock-hewn tomb has been uncovered in the area of Ohanavan community, the Kasakh Gorge, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport informs.

A resident of the village discovered the monument during earthworks on his property.



The incident was recorded by the Aragatsotn regional service of the Service for the Protection of Historical Environment and Cultural Museum-Reserves SNOC and the work was halted.



The necessity of handing over the archaeological objects to the state and the need for urgent excavations were discussed. The newly discovered monument will be certified in the near future.



Specialists of the Historical and Cultural Monuments Protection Department of the Ministry of Culture, the Service for the Protection of Historical Environment and Cultural Museum-Reserves and the Historical and Cultural Heritage Scientific Research Center toured the site of the newly discovered tomb and a number of other historical and cultural monuments.