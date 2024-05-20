Mohammad Mokhber named Iran’s interim President

Iranian Supreme Leader Imam Sayyid Ali Khamenei has announced Mohammad Mokhber as interim president.

“Mokhber will be the head of the Executive Branch & is obliged to cooperate with the heads of the Legislative & Judiciary Branches in facilitating the election of a new president within a maximum of 50 days,” the supreme leader said in a post on X.

In accordance with Article 131 of the Constitution, Vice-President Mr. Mokhber will be the head of the Executive Branch & is obliged to cooperate with the heads of the Legislative & Judiciary Branches in facilitating the election of a new president within a maximum of 50 days. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 20, 2024

Mokhber, who was vice-president before taking on his new role, is known for being close to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The election of a new president will take place within the next 50 days.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has been killed in a helicopter crash. Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was also killed in Sunday’s crash, along with several others.

The helicopter – one of three travelling in a convoy – crashed in heavy fog in the north of the country.

Raisi was heading to the city of Tabriz, in the north-west of Iran, after returning from a dam opening ceremony on the Azerbaijan border.