For you, Charles: Yerevan to host exhibition on Aznavour’s centennial anniversary

A temporary exhibition honoring the world-famous singer and actor Charles Aznavour in Yerevan will showcase approximately 250 rare artifacts chronicling the life and legacy of the renowned French-Armenian chansonnier. Curated items include rare photographs, globally published periodicals, commemorative editions, vinyl records, and unique movie posters.

This tribute to the great Armenian singer is a collaborative effort between Ralph Yirikyan, General Director of Ucom, and Doctor of Historical Sciences Hayk Demoyan. Organized into four sections spanning Aznavour’s prolific career, the exhibit features 50 unique and lesser-known photographs, around 130 large and small records, and over 30 original film posters from France and other countries featuring Charles Aznavour.

Additionally, dozens of multilingual magazines and periodicals, featuring Aznavour on their covers from the 1950s to the 2000s, are on display. The exhibition also includes commemorative medals, stamps, badges and postcards, along with other memorabilia dedicated to Aznavour’s life and work. Notably, the collection showcases postcards and vinyl records personally signed by Charles Aznavour across different years.

A selection of these artifacts will also be exhibited in Gyumri. Following the exhibition’s conclusion, the initiators plan to donate the entire collection to the Charles Aznavour Museum in Yerevan for both permanent and temporary exhibitions.

The official opening ceremony will take place at the National Museum-Institute of Architecture after Alexander Tamanyan, on May 22, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. The exhibition will be open to the public until July 22nd.