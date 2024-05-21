Book of Condolences opens at Iranian Embassy in Armenia

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran informs that on the occasion of the tragic death of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, H.E. Mr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and accompanying officials in the helicopter crash, a Book of Condolences will be opened in the Embassy.

The entry will open on Wednesday, May 22 from 10:00 to 12:00 and 15:30 to 17:30, and on Thursday, May 23rd, from 10:00 to 13:00.

Funeral rites for Iran’s president and seven others who died in a helicopter crash will begin today. The first ceremony is due to take place in Tabriz in the country’s north-west, the region where the crash happened on Sunday.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei announced five days of mourning after Raisi’s death was confirmed. He is expected to to lead a prayer for Raisi on Tuesday evening before a procession in Tehran on Wednesday.

Raisi’s body is expected to be buried in his birthplace, Mashhad, on Thursday.