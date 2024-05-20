Date set for Iran’s presidential election

A date has ben set for Iran’s presidential election. It will be held on 28 June.

According to Iran’s constitution new elections were expected to be held in the next 50 days.

ran’s President Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was also killed in Sunday’s crash, along with six others.

The funeral rites for President Raisi and his entourage will begin on Tuesday.

Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Maj Gen Mohammad Hossein Bagheri has instructed a high-ranking delegation to investigate the cause of the helicopter crash killing President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the official IRNA news agency reported on 20 May.

A delegation led by Brig Gen Pilot Ali Abdollahi comprising national and military experts and technicians, arrived at the crash site and commenced their investigation into the incident, said the report.