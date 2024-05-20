Armenia’s top security official briefs German lawmakers on the process of democratic reforms

Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Armenian Security Council, received the delegation of the Foreign Relations Committee of the German Bundestag headed by Johannes Schraps.

Armen Grigoryan attached importance to bilateral igh-level visits and emphasized the dynamics of stable development of Armenia-Germany relations.

The Secretary presented the process of democratic reforms implemented in Armenia, the policy of diversification of the economic sphere and the cooperation in the field of energy.

In the context of the above, the German side reaffirmed its continuous support for the democratic reforms implemented in Armenia and for the country’s stability and security.