Aznavouriana: Album dedicated to Aznavour’s 100th anniversary released

The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra engages in a remarkable initiative to celebrate the legendary French-Armenian singer and composer Charles Aznavour in commemoration of his 100th anniversary.

The album “Aznavouriana” by Deutsche Grammophon is already released and is available since May 17, 2024, just ahead of the artist’s birthday, showcasing Aznavour’s timeless music, arranged for cello and orchestra.

Featuring the renowned cellist Camille Thomas and the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, directed by Sergey Smbatyan, the Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the orchestra, the album stands out as a collection of exquisite interpretations of globally beloved iconic songs with an entirely new spirit.

The arrangements are crafted and recorded with as much love and dedication as we hope will resonate with anyone inspired by Aznavour’s art.

You are welcome and encouraged to make orders of the album from the sources listed below and please also consider sharing the sources within your professional networks and communities. Your efforts in promoting these unique recordings will be highly appreciated!