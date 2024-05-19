Armenia ready to provide all necessary support to Iran – MFA

Armenia has expressed readiness to provide all necessary support to Iran as search for the helicopter carrying Iranian President is under way.

“Shocked by the news coming from Iran. Our thoughts and prayers are with President Raisi, Minister Amir Abdolahian and all others others reported to be at the site,” the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a post on X.

“As rescue operations continue, Armenia, as a close and friendly neighbor of Iran, is ready to provide all necessary support,” the Ministry said.

A helicopter carrying Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has been involved in an accident.

Reports say the helicopter – one of three travelling in a convoy – made a “hard landing” after it got into difficulties in heavy fog in the north of the country.

Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said rescuers were still trying to reach the site due to the difficult weather conditions.

Raisi was heading to the city of Tabriz, in the north west of Iran, after returning from an Iran-Azerbaijan border area, according to local media.