Lionel Messi fans to get 50% refund for no-show match in Hong Kong

Lionel Messi’s Hong Kong fans who bought tickets to a friendly that he skipped at the last minute will get a 50% refund, the match organizer said, the BBC reports.

Messi’s absence from the game in February, which he blamed on an injury, sent Chinse fans seething for weeks.

Ticketholders applying for refunds must agree not to pursue legal action, Tatler Asia said.

The refunds could cost up to HK$56m (£5.6m; $7.1m), the publication said.

Fans had paid up to HK$4,880 each to watch the 36-year-old Argentine footballer but Messi remained on the bench throughout the match.

Some 38,000 spectators at the sold-out Hong Kong Stadium booed and demanded refunds at the end of the game.