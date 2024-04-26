Armenian khachkar in Thessaloniki chosen as one of the crossing points of the Olympic Flame

The Greek Olympic Committee in cooperation with the Honorary Consulate of Armenia in Thessaloniki designated the Armenian Khatchkhar (Cross-stone) Memorial in Thessaloniki as one of the crossing points of the Olympic Flame.

Olympic bronze medalist, ethnic Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler Artiom Kiouregkian received the flame and transported in as part of Olympic Torch Relay at the proposal of Akis Dagazian, Armenia’s Honorary Consul in Thessaloniki.

The action was supported by the local Armenian community. Many were present at the site despite the heavy rain.

Armenians have a long tradition of participating in the Olympics. Armenian athletes have mostly succeeded in weightlifting, wrestling, boxing but and artistic gymnastics.

Armenians also participated in the ancient Olympic Games with royal champions such as Tiridates III and Varazdat.

The lighting of the Olympic flame took place on Tuesday, 16 April at the Archaeological Site of Olympia (Greece), inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List in 1989. The flame will reach Marseille (France) on 8 May before continuing its journey through a number of French regions.

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11, 2024.