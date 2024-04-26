Former ICG Prosecutor Luis Moreno Ocampo delivers lecture on deportation of Armenians from Nagorno Karabakh in Bundestag

Former Prosecutor General of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Dr. Luis Moreno Ocampo, gave a lecture on “International law aspects of the forced deportation of Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh” in the Human Rights Committee of the German Bundestag.



The lecture was followed by a discussion with participation of the members of the Human Rights Committee, the Foreign Affairs Committee, the Legal Affairs Committee and the Committee for Economic Cooperation and Development. Members of all parliamentary groups in the Bundestag were present. The conversation was coordinated by the deputy chairman of the Human Rights Committee, Mr. Norbert Altenkamp.

Ambassador Viktor Yengibaryan, Primate of the Diocese of the Armenian Church, H.E. Bishop Serovpe Isakhanyan and Chairman of the Central Council of Armenians in Germany Mr. Jonathan Spangenberg were also present at the event.