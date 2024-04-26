Armenia, Italy reach agreements on military-technical cooperation

Issues of military-technical cooperation were discussed during Armenian Deputy Defense Minister Karen Brutyan’s working visit to Italy.

During the visit, the Armenian delegation had meetings with officials, including the Secretary General of Defence-National Armaments Director of the Ministry of Defense, Luciano Portolano, the Undersecretary of State for Defense, Matteo Perego di Cremnago, and the President of AIAD of the Italian Republic, Giuseppe Cossiga, as well as representatives of military-industrial companies.

The discussions focused on Armenia-Italy military, military-technical, and military-technological cooperation. Several agreements were reached as a result of the discussions.