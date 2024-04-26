Yerevan considering a proposal from Kazakhstan to host a meeting between Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs – MFA

The date of a possible meeting between Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers in Kazakhstan will be announced when an agreement is reached, Spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Ani Badalyan has said.

“The Republic of Armenia considers and favors mediation efforts or negotiation platforms that are really aimed at achieving lasting peace in the South Caucasus, support the recognition of each other’s territorial integrity by Armenia and Azerbaijan and the process of delimitation based on the fundamental principles and mutually agreed documents, including the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration,” the Spokesperson said.

“We will inform about the date of the possible meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan at the suggestion of the Kazakh side as soon as an agreement is reached,” Badalyan stated.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said earlier this week that Baku had agreed to the proposal of Kazakhstan to host a meeting between the Foreign Ministers of the two countries.