Artsakh NGOs slam Charles Michel’s statement

The NGOs of the Republic of Artsakh have welcomed and express gratitude to the 470 European NGOs and unions that addressed a letter to the leaders of the European Union and the European Council calling on them to take immediate and effective steps to eliminate the illegal blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan.

The NGOs released a statement, which reads:

We attach great importance to the call of our European partners to recognize the realization of the right to self-determination of the indigenous Armenian population of Artsakh as a vital necessity.

We share the point of view that it is necessary to use all levers so that the status of Artsakh reflects the democratic will of its indigenous Armenian population, as well as creates conditions for a lasting peace and security.

We are convinced that a long-term, decent and just settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict should be based on the respect for individual and collective rights of the people of Artsakh, including the right to self-determination.

At the same time, we strongly condemn and consider unacceptable the statement of the President of the European Council Charles Michel following the last meeting in Brussels, in which the Aghdam-Stepanakert road is considered as a way of providing humanitarian assistance to the people of Artsakh. We emphasize and remind that the support provided at the cost of trampling on the dignity of people in a humanitarian catastrophe cannot be accepted from a country that can offer nothing but hatred, suffering and pain.

We hope that representatives of the European civil society will be consistent in implementing the actions they have indicated.

“Cultural Ombudsman of Hayq” NGO

“Youth Center for Public Research” NGO

“United Armenia” NGO

“Equal opportunities” NGO

“De-occupation of Hadrut” NGO

“Union of Women Refugees” NGO

“Union of Armenian Relatives” NGO

“Youth association for justice” NGO

“GEN Initiative Center” NGO

“Motherhood” NGO

“Civic Hub” NGO

“The Union of Refugees” NGO

“Union of volunteers of Artsakh” NGO

“Our home is Artsakh” NGO

“Faith and Courage Patriotic Union” NGO