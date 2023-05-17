Man Utd sale: Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim makes improved offer to buy club

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani has made an improved offer to buy Manchester United.

Sources have told BBC Sport a fresh bid was submitted on Tuesday morning amid further talks involving the Raine Group, who are handling the sale.

The Qatari banker and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos Group are the two main parties looking to buy the Old Trafford club.

Both groups submitted third bids at the end of April.

It is understood the new bid is for 100% of the club, will clear United’s debt and includes a separate fund directed solely at the club and local community.

Figures in March showed United owed £969.6m through a combination of gross debt, bank borrowings and outstanding transfer fees with associated payments.

The Glazer family announced in November they were considering selling Manchester United as they “explore strategic alternatives.”