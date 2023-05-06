EU welcomes talks between Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs in the US

EU welcomes the sustained engagement from Armenia and Azerbaijan Foreign Ministers in four days of negotiations, EU’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar said in a Twitter post.

Encouraging news from Washington. 🇪🇺welcomes the sustained engagement from 🇦🇲 and 🇦🇿 FMs in 4 days of negotiations. Progress can only be made through dialogue. We continue to stand with 🇦🇲 and 🇦🇿 and work with our partners in quest for sustained peace https://t.co/DjG6IY74Pb — Toivo Klaar (@ToivoKlaar) May 6, 2023

The Armenian Foreign Ministry says the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan have “advanced mutual understanding” on some articles of the draft peace treaty.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov held negotiations on May 1-4 in Arlington, VA.

The Ministers were hosted in George Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center. While in Washington they met with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Assistant to the President and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.