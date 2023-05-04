Armenia, Azerbaijan have advanced mutual understanding on some articles of draft peace treaty – MFA

The Armenian Foreign Ministry says the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan have “advanced mutual understanding” on some articles of the draft peace treaty.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov held negotiations on May 1-4 in Arlington, VA.

The Ministers were hosted in George Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center. While in Washington they met with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Assistant to the President and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

The Ministers shared their views on the current situation and stated their positions on existing issues related to normalization of relations.

The Ministers and their teams advanced mutual understanding on some articles of the draft bilateral Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations, meanwhile acknowledging that the positions on some key issues remain divergent.

Both Ministers expressed their appreciation to the US side for hosting negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The parties agreed to continue the discussions.