SportTop

Wrestling: Armenia’s Artur Aleksanyan crowned European Champion

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 23, 2023, 22:18
Less than a minute

Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler Artur Aleksanyan clinched the gold in the European Championships in Zagreb.

Aleksanyan beat Kiril Milov of Bulgaria 5:1 in the men’s 97 kg final.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 23, 2023, 22:18
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button