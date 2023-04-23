Home | All news | Sport | Wrestling: Armenia’s Artur Aleksanyan crowned European Champion SportTop Wrestling: Armenia’s Artur Aleksanyan crowned European Champion Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 23, 2023, 22:18 Less than a minute Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler Artur Aleksanyan clinched the gold in the European Championships in Zagreb. Aleksanyan beat Kiril Milov of Bulgaria 5:1 in the men’s 97 kg final. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 23, 2023, 22:18 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print