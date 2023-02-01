Chelsea complete British record £107m fee for Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez

Less than a minute

Chelsea have signed Benfica’s Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez for a British record 121m euro (£107m) transfer fee, the BBC reports.

The deal eclipses the £100m Manchester City paid for Jack Grealish in 2021.

Fernandez, who only joined Benfica for a reported £10m in August, was named young player of the tournament during Argentina’s World Cup triumph in Qatar.

The 22-year-old’s arrival takes Chelsea’s January spending to £289m, according to transfer website Transfermarkt.

He has signed an eight-and-a-half year contract at Stamford Bridge.