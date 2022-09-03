Antony and Dubravka train with Man Utd squad before Arsenal clash

Manchester United are keeping Cristiano Ronaldo this season – after adding Antony and Martin Dubravka shortly before the transfer deadline.

The pair have met and trained with the Red Devils squad and are available to play against Arsenal on Sunday, The Sun reports.

United ‘making good steps’ in time for Arsenal clash, says Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag believes his Manchester United team is starting to gel at just the right rime to face league leaders Arsenal.

He said: “I have seen some good stuff. It’s more than details. I see structures are coming. We are constructing and that’s good to see.

“We have to do that and aim prove from game to game. That’s work on the training ground, work on the video and work in the games.

“It’s about formation, about creating lines and making the right decisions. The decisions on the ball. But also out of possession, we are making good steps.”