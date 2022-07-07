Barcelona make offer to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona have made an offer to Bayern Munich for their prolific Poland forward Robert Lewandowski.

Barca president Joan Laporta said he was hoping for a “positive response” from the German champions.

Lewandowski, 33, has been at Bayern since 2014 but said in May his “story is over” at the club.

“We have made an offer for the player, we are waiting for the response, we will see if it is positive,” Laporta said on Thursday.