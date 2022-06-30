Official: Lukaku returns to Inter from Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku has completed his return to Inter on loan from Chelsea, less than a year after the €113m transfer, Football-Italia reports.

The announcement came via a video filmed by President Steven Zhang on the roof of the Inter headquarters, where Lukaku had waved to fans only a couple of hours earlier.

The Belgium international was sold under a year ago for €113m, the biggest sale in the Nerazzurri’s history, yet he very quickly realized he had made a mistake.

He already caused shockwaves with an interview on Sky Sport Italia in December 2021, in which he apologized to the Inter supporters for leaving and assured he would definitely return to San Siro.

It’s reported he had wanted a comeback in the January transfer window, but had to wait until the summer to get his wish.