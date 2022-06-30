Kanye West sued over claim of illegal sample on ‘Donda 2’

Kanye West is being sued for sampling a song by a legendary house musician without permission on Donda 2, the BBC reports.

The rapper is accused of using part of Marshall Jefferson’s 1986 hit Move Your Body at least 22 times on his track Flowers.

Jefferson’s publisher Ultra International Music Publishing filed a complaint at New York’s US District Court on Wednesday.

Kanye and his label have not commented on the lawsuit.

House music pioneer Jefferson hails from Kanye’s hometown of Chicago and performed at Glastonbury last weekend.

His song Move Your Body was released by Trax Records in 1986 and peaked at No. 34 on Billboard’s Dance Singles Sales chart.

“I’ve been sampled thousands of times. There is a right way and a wrong way to go about it,” he tells Radio 1 Newsbeat.

“Getting done by another artist, a black artist, a fellow Chicagoan without acknowledgment is disappointing.”