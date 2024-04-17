Russia withdrawing peacekeepers from Nagorno Karabakh, Kremlin confirms

Russia has started withdrawing peacekeepers from Nagorno Karabakh, Press Secretary of the Russian President, Dmitry Peskov has confirmed.

“Yes, it is true,” the Kremlin Spokesman said, when asked to comment on Azerbaijani media reports on withdrawal of peacekeepers.

The Russian Peacekeepers were deployed in Nagorno Karabakh and along the Lachin corridor under the November 9 Trilateral Statement of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev.