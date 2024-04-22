Russian peacekeepers head to Goris and Sisian to organize closure of temporary deployment sites, Armenia’s top security official says

A group of servicemen and a convoy of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh headed for temporary deployment sites in Goris and Sisian to organize their closure, Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, said in comments to Armenpress.

The remarks come after a video circulating on social media showed the convoy of Russian peacekeepers entering the Armenian territory through the Hakkari bridge.

“In order to be deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh and carry out peacekeeping activities, the Armenian government allocated temporary deployment sites to the Russian peacekeeping units in Goris and Sisian. The location was also chosen with the aim of ensuring the normal operation of the Lachine Corridor,” Armeni Grigoryan said.

“Since the Russian peacekeeping troops are leaving Nagorno Karabakh, they obviously cannot stay in the Republic of Armenia. A group of peacekeepers and a motorcade headed for the temporary deployment sites in Goris and Sisian to organize their closure,” the Secretary furtehr elaborated.