Congress clears $95bn aid package for Ukraine and Israel

The US Senate has approved a $95bn foreign aid package that includes military support for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

President Joe Biden is expected to sign the legislation into law on Wednesday.

The Senate on Tuesday evening backed the measure passed by the US House of Representatives on Saturday.

It includes $61bn in military aid for Ukraine, which the Pentagon says can start being delivered “within days.”

It passed in a bipartisan vote of 79-18.