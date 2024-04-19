Israeli missile has struck Iran, US officials say

An Israeli missile has struck Iran, two US officials have told CBS News.

Iranian state media are citing unconfirmed reports of explosions in central province of Isfahan.

Flights have been suspended over several cities, state media say.

Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB has downplayed reports of an attack, saying Isfahan is “safe and sound.”

There’s been direct denial of a missile attack on Iran from the spokesperson for the country’s National Centre of Cyberspace.

Hossein Dalirian wrote on X: “There has been no air attack from outside borders to Isfahan or other parts of the country.”

He said Israel had “only made a failed and humiliating attempt to fly quadcopters [drones] and the quadcopters have also been shot down.”

Iran says that all facilities, including nuclear facilities, are safe.

Iran has been on high alert after Israel said it would respond to Iranian missiles and drones fired at Israel on Saturday night.

More than 300 drones and missiles were fired at Israel by Iran during its unprecedented attack.

Tehran has maintained it was retaliation for a presumed Israeli air strike on its consulate in Syria on 1 April, in which 13 people were killed.