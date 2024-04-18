EU to tighten Iran sanctions after Israel attack

The EU has agreed to expand sanctions on Iranian producers of drones and missiles following Tehran’s attack on Israel, the BBC reports.

The bloc already has multiple sanctions in place against Iran, including for selling drones to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine.

The US has hinted it will impose its own new penalties in the coming days.

The EU’s new sanctions were agreed during a summit in Brussels which marked the first meeting between the bloc’s 27 leaders since Iran’s direct assault on Israel on Saturday, involving more than 300 missiles and drones.

Tehran has maintained it was retaliation for an Israeli air strike on its consulate in Syria on 1 April, in which 13 people were killed.

Israel has not ruled out a response.