No missile attack in Iran: official

There’s been direct denial of a missile attack on Iran from the spokesperson for the country’s National Centre of Cyberspace.

Hossein Dalirian wrote on X: “There has been no air attack from outside borders to Isfahan or other parts of the country.”

He said Israel had “only made a failed and humiliating attempt to fly quadcopters [drones] and the quadcopters have also been shot down.”

بنظر می‌رسد که رسانه‌های آمریکایی خواب دیده‌اند که اسرائیل به ایران حمله کرده است؛ وگرنه حمله ناکام با چند کوادکوپتر که نهایتا همین چند ریزپرنده هم سرنگون شدند در هیچ‌کجای جهان حمله محسوب نمی‌شود😂 — Hossein Dalirian (@HosseinDalirian) April 19, 2024

Iranian state media have reported similarly, saying that air defense systems were activated in several areas of the country overnight to engage possible targets, but there were no reports of any direct impact or explosion.

It adds that all facilities, including nuclear facilities, are safe.

Meanwhile, Iran’s state news agency, IRNA, reports that flights have resumed at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport and Mehrabad International Airport.

Flights were earlier suspended across much of Iran as explosions were reported in the central province of Isfahan.