Soldier found dead – MoD

On May 11, at 10:15 am, the body of private Argishti Yeghyan (born in 2002) was found with a gunshot wound in the chest in one of the military bases of the N military unit located in the eastern direction of the republic, the Ministry of Defense informs.
An investigation is underway to find out the full details of the case, the Ministry says.
