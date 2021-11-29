Covid-19: Armenia to restrict entry for citizens of a number of countries

Armenia will temporarily restrict entry of citizens from a number of countries, Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan said at a press conference today.

“We are receiving disturbing news that the coronavirus infection continues to be mutated, new strains are discovered, which differ from the previous ones by the spreading rate. The Omicron variant detected in South Africa has about 50 mutations,” Avanesyan said.

According to the Minister, the list of restrictions will be announced by the end of the day.

Entry is exoected to be restrictrd for citizens of South Africa, the Republic of Botswana, the Kingdom of Lesotho, the Republic of Namibia, Mozambique, Madagascar and Tanzania.

According to her, at present 13,562 active cases of COVID-19 are registered in Armenia, of which 1,092 (8.1%) are vaccinated. Out of 2,900 hospitalized citizens, 102 are vaccinated. Only 9 of the critically ill patients are vaccinated.

According to Avanesyan, 21.8% of the adult population of Armenia received two doses of coronavirus vaccine. As of November 28, 1 million 217 thousand 391 vaccinations have been carried our in Armenia.