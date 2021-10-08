Suicide attack on Afghan Mosque kills at least 50

A suicide bomber has hit a mosque in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz during Friday prayers, killing at least 50 people, local officials say, the BBC reports.

Images show bodies surrounded by debris in the mosque, used by the minority Shia Muslim community.

No group has said it was behind the attack.

Sunni Muslim extremists, including the local Islamic State (IS) group, have targeted the Shia community because they consider them to be heretics.

IS-K, the Afghan regional affiliate of IS that is violently opposed to the Taliban, has carried out several bombings recently, largely in the east of the country.

Zalmai Alokzai, a local businessman who rushed to a hospital to check whether doctors needed blood donations, described seeing chaotic scenes. “Ambulances were going back to the incident scene to carry the dead,” he told AFP news agency.