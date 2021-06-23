Euro 2020: England beat Czech Republic to win group

Raheem Sterling’s second goal of Euro 2020 saw England beat the Czech Republic to win Group D and set up a last-16 tie against France, Germany, Portugal or Hungary at Wembley, the BBC reports.

Sterling hit the post inside the first two minutes with a lob but was on the scoresheet soon afterwards when he headed in a cross by Jack Grealish, who marked his first start at the tournament with an assist.

Bukayo Saka was also involved in the goal and the Arsenal full-back was particularly impressive in the first half with his driving runs.

Harry Kane saw a strong curled effort kept out by Tomas Vaclik, while Tomas Holes’ strike had England keeper Jordan Pickford scrambling at the other end.

The second half was largely forgettable. Jordan Henderson had the ball in the back of the net late on but his hopes of a first England goal were denied by an offside.

England will play the runner up in Group F at Wembley on Tuesday, 29 June (17:00 BST). The final Group F games take place on Wednesday, with Germany facing Hungary and Portugal playing France (both 20:00 BST).