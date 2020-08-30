Messi refuses to turn up for PCR testing

Lionel Messi didn’t up for PCR testing with the rest of the Barcelona squad on Sunday morning, Marca reports.

The Blaugrana captain was due to be at the training ground by 10:15 CET but notified the club on Saturday that we wouldn’t be attending.

Messi believes that his time at Barcelona has come to an end after handing in a transfer request via burofax on Tuesday.

To his understanding, he is free from any obligations connected to the Catalan club, which included PCR testing on Sunday.

Barcelona, though, are insisting that the Argentine won’t be sold unless his 700 million euro release clause is met.