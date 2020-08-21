Two giant gold nuggets worth $250,000 found in Australia

Two gold nuggets worth around $250,000 have been discovered by a pair of diggers in southern Australia, CNN reports.

Brent Shannon and Ethan West found the stones near goldmining town Tarnagulla in Victoria state.

Their lucky find was shown on TV show Aussie Gold Hunters, which aired on Thursday.

AUSSIEGOLDHUNTERS/DISCOVERYCHANNEL

The men dug up the ground and used metal detectors to detect gold in the area.

“These are definitely one of the most significant finds,” Ethan West said, according to CNN.

“To have two large chunks in one day is quite amazing.”They found the nuggets, which have a combined weight of 3.5kg, in a number of hours with the help of Mr West’s father, according to the Discovery Channel which airs the programme.