Arsenal will reportedly launch transfer bid for ‘next Cristiano Ronaldo,’ Mkhitaryan tipped to leave

Arsenal have launched a player-plus-cash transfer offer for a Portuguese youngster dubbed the ‘next Cristiano Ronaldo’, The Daily Express reports.

They will, however, face competition from Borussia Dortmund and Juventus for Joelson Fernandes.

The Gunners are reportedly keen to avoid paying Fernandes’ £40million release clause, and are going to try and tempt the Portuguese side into letting him go for less.

Fernandes has been offered a new contract in an attempt to fend off any interest from other European teams, however, the 17-year-old, who has been compared to a young Ronaldo, is represented by Kai Joorabchian, the super-agent with a strong relationship with the Emirates side.

Joorabchian is said to be determined to get his client a move to north London, and is therefore holding off on negotiating an extension.

Meanwhile, the report claims Alexandre Lacazette, Matteo Guendouzi, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Callum Chambers and Mohamed Elneny are all tipped to leave if acceptable offers are made.