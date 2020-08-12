World
Joe Biden picks Senator Kamala Harris chosen as running mate
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has named Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate. She is the first black woman to serve in the role, the BBC reports.
Once a rival for the top job, the California senator of Indian-Jamaican heritage had long been considered the front-runner for the position.
Mr Biden tweeted that he had “the great honor” to name Ms Harris as his number two.
The former California attorney-general has been urging police reform amid anti-racism protests.
Mr Biden will face President Donald Trump in the election on 3 November.
Vice-President Mike Pence remains the Republican incumbent’s running mate.