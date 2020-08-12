Joe Biden picks Senator Kamala Harris chosen as running mate

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has named Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate. She is the first black woman to serve in the role, the BBC reports.

Once a rival for the top job, the California senator of Indian-Jamaican heritage had long been considered the front-runner for the position.

Mr Biden tweeted that he had “the great honor” to name Ms Harris as his number two.

I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020

The former California attorney-general has been urging police reform amid anti-racism protests.

Mr Biden will face President Donald Trump in the election on 3 November.

Vice-President Mike Pence remains the Republican incumbent’s running mate.