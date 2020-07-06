Messi wants to end career at Barcelona, club President says

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has addressed the speculation surrounding the future of Lionel Messi, insisting that the Argentine superstar will remain at the club for the rest of his career, Goal.com reports.

“I am not going to give details but Messi has said many times that he will end his football life in Barcelona,” he said.

“We are focused on [the] competition and there are negotiations with many players. Messi wants to continue and wants to end [his career] here. He has many years left and we are going to enjoy him for much longer,” Bartomeu said.