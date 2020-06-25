Manchester United release nine players

Manchester United have confirmed they will release nine of their academy players when their contracts expire next week, Goal.com reports.

Demetri Mitchell, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Ethan Hamilton, Dion McGhee, Largie Ramazani, George Tanner, Aidan Barlow, Kieran O’Hara and Alex Fojticek will not be given new deals so will all leave the club when their contracts end on June 30.

The departing players have been offered a support package and been invited back to the club’s Carrington training base for pre-season training to maintain their fitness, while the club have been supporting them in trying to find new clubs.

No player under the age of 19 has been released as the academy are reluctant to let players leave during the current Covid-19 period.

Of the players that have been released Ramazani, who made his senior debut against Astana in the Europa League this season, was offered a new deal but turned it down.