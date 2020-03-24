Milan legend Paolo Maldini expects to recover from coronavirus within a week

AC Milan legend and Technical Director Paolo Maldini has assured that he and son Daniel are feeling “fine” and expect to recover from coronavirus within a week.

In a video message the former Italy international thanked all people who expressed their love and concern about their health via social media and messages.

“We’re fine – we should be able to get rid of this virus within a week. “Thanks for your continuing affection,” Maldini said.

He also expressed gratitude to all doctors, nurses, health workers, civil protection and law enforcement officers “who are facing this emergency with the utmost professionalism and enormous courage.”

“Once again, you make us feel proud of being Italian. Thanks again,” he said.

Maldini, 51, now the technical director at AC Milan, and his 18-year-old son Daniel, a youth team player, had been in self-isolation at home for two weeks.

The team announced on Saturday that they would “remain in quarantine until clinically recovered” from COVID-19.