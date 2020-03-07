Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay over fake passport claims

Former Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho and his brother were arrested in Paraguay on Friday for allegedly using fake passports to enter the country, the BBC reports.

Prosecutors say they were given the false documents when they landed in the capital Asuncion on Wednesday.

FISCALIA PARAGUAY, ON FACEBOOK

The pair had been taken in for questioning and their hotel was searched by police.

They deny wrongdoing and say they thought the passports were a courtesy gesture.

In July 2019, the player reportedly had his Brazilian and Spanish passports confiscated over unpaid taxes and non-payment of fines for illegally building on a nature reserve in Brazil.