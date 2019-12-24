Indonesian bus plunges into ravine leaving 25 dead

At least 25 people have died, with another 13 injured, after a bus plunged down a steep ravine and landed in a river in Indonesia, the BBC re

Some 37 passengers, plus a driver, were onboard the bus in South Sumatra province when it plunged around 150m (1,600ft) on Monday night.

Authorities have deployed 120 rescue workers to help survivors and retrieve the dead.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.

The bus left Bengkulu city, on Sumatra island, earlier on Monday.

According to local media, it was going to the city of Palembang located several hours away.