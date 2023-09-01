His Holiness Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria calls for opening of Lachin corridor

His Holiness Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria received at Papal Residence in Cairo His Eminence Archbishop Ashot Mnatsakanyan, the Armenian Orthodox Archbishop in Egypt, and Mr. Harachia Poladian, the Armenian Ambassador to Egypt.



The interlocutors touched upon the illegal and inhuman blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan, and His Holiness the Pope appealed to the relevant authorities in the State of Azerbaijan to open the Lachin corridor for the safety of people and save them from hunger, as this vital corridor has been closed since December 2022.

He voiced hope that peace would prevail between the two neighboring countries.