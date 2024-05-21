NATO and Armenia strengthen cooperation in defense education

Representatives from the Armenian Ministry of Defense met with their counterparts at NATO Headquarters at the end of April to review activities conducted within the framework of NATO’s Defence Education Enhancement Programme (DEEP) for Armenia.

They took stock of the achievements made and set out the plan of joint activities for the rest of the year and for 2025. The Director of the Defense and Security Cooperation Directorate of NATO’s Operations Division, Piers Cazalet, who also contributed to the annual review, noted: “The DEEP programme is an excellent tool to support Armenian military education system reforms and strengthen the country’s cooperation with NATO.”

The Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Colonel Arthur Yeroyan, underlined the importance of regular stock-taking and highlighted the added value of NATO’s cooperation through its Defense Education Enhancement Programme. He said: “As our Armed Forces are reforming and going through cultural changes, we are grateful for NATO’s support in the key area of military education.”

The Commandant of Armenia’s Military Academy, Colonel Arsen Mangasaryan, added: “With the support of DEEP experts we implemented major changes in all levels of our educational curriculum, starting from cadets up to the most senior levels. It helped us to establish cooperation with many international partner institutions.”

During the visit, Colonel Yeroyan also met with the Director of Cooperative Security Division of the NATO International Military Staff, Major General Darian Tiberiu Serban.