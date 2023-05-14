Leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to meet again in Chișinău on June 1

The tripartite meeting between Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took place in Brussels.

During the meeting, issues related to the unblocking of regional transport and economic infrastructures, border delimitation and border security between the two countries, the treaty on the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the need to address the rights and security of the people of Nagorno Karabakh, as well as other issues related to the POWs, missing persons and other humanitarian issues were discussed.

An agreement was reached to continue the discussions on June 1 in Chișinău within the framework of the summit of the European Political Community, where a five-sided meeting with the participation of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the President of Azerbaijan, the President of France, the Chancellor of Germany, and the President of the European Council is scheduled, and in July, within the framework the tripartite meeting in Brussels between the Prime Minister of Armenia, the President of Azerbaijan, and the President of the European Council.